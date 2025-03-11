StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

