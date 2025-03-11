Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,301,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 129,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after buying an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $60,878,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 850,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after buying an additional 796,936 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Toast Trading Down 3.8 %

TOST opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,336.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

