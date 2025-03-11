Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 233 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.