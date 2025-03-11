Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $58.27 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.86. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.