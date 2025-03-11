Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $52.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

