Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

