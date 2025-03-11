STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up about 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of STAG Industrial worth $76,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 275,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

