SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $354.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.98.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.