SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $409,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 8.3 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $488.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $249.58 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.