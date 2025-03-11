SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $409,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $488.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $249.58 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price objective (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

