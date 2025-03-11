SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 1,477,993 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 657.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,993 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises about 1.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 861,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 346,390 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

