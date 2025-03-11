SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $2.03 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

