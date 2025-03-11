SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,105 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.