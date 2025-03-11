SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 999 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Down 0.1 %

ERJ opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

