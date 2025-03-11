SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 50,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.