Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Decreased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 175.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.89. The trade was a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Spire Stock Down 0.8 %

SR opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

