Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,672.50 ($111.66).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 4.3 %
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
