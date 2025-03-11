Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,672.50 ($111.66).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 4.3 %

LON:SPX traded down GBX 300 ($3.86) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,725 ($86.58). The stock had a trading volume of 29,733,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,974. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,381.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,187.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 6,350 ($81.76) and a 12-month high of £107.90 ($138.92).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.