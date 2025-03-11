SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $534.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $577.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

