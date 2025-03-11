SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,528 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

