Space Stocks To Consider – March 11th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to the publicly traded equities of companies operating within the space industry, including areas such as satellite technology, launch systems, and space exploration. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving field of space-related services and infrastructure, though they often come with higher volatility due to emerging technologies and investment risks inherent in the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.05. 20,060,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,671,080. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.56. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.07. 2,413,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,249. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. 5,225,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

