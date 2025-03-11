SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 220,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 190,754 shares.The stock last traded at $39.14 and had previously closed at $39.49.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF
