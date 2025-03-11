Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

