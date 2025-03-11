Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.