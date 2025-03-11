Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 742 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

