Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

