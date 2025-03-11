Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,916,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 651,981 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,796 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 10.8 %
BATS GCOW opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
