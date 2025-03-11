Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 124.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,880,000 after buying an additional 51,042 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

