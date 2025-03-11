Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 39,160 Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Limoneira by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Down 2.6 %

LMNR stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

