SoundView Advisors Inc. Makes New $25.51 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,511,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SoundView Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

