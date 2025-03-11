Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

