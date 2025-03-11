Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $406,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NKE opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

