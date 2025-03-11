Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

