Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,260,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,390,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,974,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

