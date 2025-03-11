Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

