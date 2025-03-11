Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

