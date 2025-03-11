Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,514 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 196.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 0.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

