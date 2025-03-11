SolarBank (SUUN) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SolarBank to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SolarBank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarBank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million -$2.56 million -20.41 SolarBank Competitors $10.10 billion $855.48 million 31.86

Analyst Ratings

SolarBank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SolarBank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarBank Competitors 572 2871 2110 17 2.28

SolarBank presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 1.08%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% SolarBank Competitors 7.00% 10.41% 2.75%

Summary

SolarBank peers beat SolarBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

SolarBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.