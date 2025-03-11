Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,194 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

