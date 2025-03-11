Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 167.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

