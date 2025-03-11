SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.49 ($0.29), with a volume of 1883149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.67. The firm has a market cap of £51.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

