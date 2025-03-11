SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 1314923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,934.28. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

