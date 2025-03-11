Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 506 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,879.38. This represents a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $482.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.48 and a 200 day moving average of $531.79.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

