Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

