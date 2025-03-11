Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

