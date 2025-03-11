Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

