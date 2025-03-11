Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,955 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 428,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

