Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $541,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

