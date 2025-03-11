Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,028,000 after buying an additional 2,806,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,703,000 after buying an additional 1,671,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after buying an additional 297,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $302.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

