Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.95. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,361,330.94. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

