Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

