Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

